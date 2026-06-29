A.I.Fabler’s Substack

A.I.Fabler’s Substack

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Martin Blyth's avatar
Martin Blyth
Jun 29

One of your best articles and with this gem of a paragraph (especially the second sentence):- "Hating yourself for the imagined sins of forebears is very fashionable. For it to work you need to have the ability to be unable to see the sins of those to whom you are surrendering the moral summit. You need to abjure their misogyny, racism, violence, and bloodlust for your death as being excusable compared to your own evil which is so deep that it cannot be forgiven!"

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Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
Jun 29

Even then those who spoke the truth were punished.

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