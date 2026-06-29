The issues that preoccupy newsmakers and social commentators are not necessarily those that occupy the minds of their readers. It isn’t that those issues aren’t important, it is simply that readers prioritise their interests and concerns according to what affects them most urgently, are within their ability to influence, or that provide them with welcome distraction.

Right now most First World people are focussed on the Cost of Living, Sport and Entertainment, and the impacts of Immigration. Ask them to pick from a pollster’s list and they’ll add Health, Crime, Education and Welfare because, of course, they know those things matter. (Sadly, Family is never included on the pollsters’ list of options.)

But newsmakers and social commentators are preoccupied with a very different list: Politics (never ending but always changing), Gender Identity, Racism, Illegal Migration — and Entertainment and Sport, of course. The newsmakers write about them in the present, and the commentators tend to analyse what brought them to their present state. Occasionally commentators, including politicians, try and predict their future direction, but very few go on to provide achievable solutions to issues of concern. And you can’t blame them.

This quotation partly explains why:

“The supreme function of statesmanship is to provide against preventable evils. In seeking to do so, it encounters obstacles which are deeply rooted in human nature. One is that by the very order of things such evils are not demonstrable until they have occurred; at each stage in their onset there is room for doubt and for dispute whether they be real or imaginary. By the same token, they attract little attention in comparison with current troubles, which are both indisputable and pressing; whence the besotting temptation of all politics to concern itself with the immediate present at the expense of the future. Above all, people are disposed to mistake predicting troubles for causing troubles and even for desiring troubles; “if only”, they love to think, “if only people wouldn’t talk about it, it probably wouldn’t happen”.”

So they conceal their real thoughts.

I’ll explain the identity of the politician who made this observation — and what happened to him — in a minute. Meanwhile, let me lay out the three most important issues of the time in First World countries as I see them, and dare to suggest how they will unfold.

1. The cost of living and family survival

Rises in household costs for wage earners and welfare recipients are remorseless and debilitating, threatening the morale and social stability of average families more than any other factor. Those costs rise in proportion to the growth in government.

Governments at all levels squander money without restraint or accountability and produce (as in GDP) nothing. Private enterprise (capitalism) sets prices according to what the customer is willing and able to pay and, subject to input costs, uses lower pricing to gain a competitive edge. Private enterprise goes out of business once the price reaches a level that the consumer is unable or unwilling to pay.

Bureaucracies, on the other hand, set prices solely on a cost-plus basis. Costs include waste, fraud, inefficiency, mandated employee remuneration increases, essential service monopolies, inflation (money supply and interest rates) and — the big one —taxation. Taxation is the bottomless gold mine that allows cost-plus charging to work and government to expand.

There is nothing in this formula which will ever allow incomes to grow faster than costs, thereby closing the gap. So how will politicians deal with it?

The options are already in train, and different Western countries are at different stages along the track. My prediction is that it will evolve like this:

i. Increase welfare until the money and resolve to work runs out (i.e. more Socialism, as in all Western Democracies now) ii. Redistribute wealth and seize private assets (i.e. much more Socialism, as in Mandani’s New York Democratic Socialists) iii. Place the entire economy in the State’s hands (Communism as in China, but ultimately under global control) iv. Maintain totalitarian control until people can’t be suppressed any longer (If it failed under Stalin that’s just because it wasn’t done right!) v. After the inevitable revolt and collapse into violence, start again, as so often in the past.

That’s what lies ahead. It tends to follow a 100 to 150 year timeline.

2. Transgender Activism: Playing at God being the ultimate mental delusion

When Mary Godwin (who married poet Percy Bysshe Shelley) was 18 she spent a long gloomy weekend talking about ghosts, vampires, life and death with a group of other young impressionable students and poets. She recounts waking from a nightmarish dream the next day in which she envisioned a pale student kneeling beside a creature he had assembled and animated from stolen body parts in his laboratory. The nightmare became the plot for a novel named after the imaginary student, Victor Frankenstein.

Mary’s own life was characterised by feelings of abandonment, loss, grieving and guilt, and she was not emotionally stable. On the other hand she was not uniquely cursed with instability and might have grown out of it if she hadn’t hung out with Shelley and his poet mates like Lord Byron. The novel, Frankenstein, is a cautionary tale and a horror story about the evils of Playing at God.

The modern day Victor Frankensteins prefer disturbed and vulnerable young people on whom to Play at God, with the endorsement and consent of parents and teachers.

Another story of the evils of Playing at God is the true story, more recent, of Dr Josef Mengele. He was the SS doctor at Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp who selected prisoners, particularly children, for brutal medical “experiments” involving sterilization with chemicals, X-rays, or surgery; injecting them with experimental substances; and various organ removals and physical and mental tortures. None of his “experiments” were legitimate science but rather torture disguised as research, by a depraved and sick person for whom the victims were disposable.

From this account I think you can divine my opinion about Trans Activism and its supporters. Dare I suggest how this sickness will evolve and can it be cured?

The person who I quoted above also wrote: “Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad.” Anyone who has lost a family member to a dystopian cult knows that waiting it out and standing firm (with love) eventually sees the madness pass. I can’t predict the timeline, but Trans Activism will eventually become a shameful memory.

3. The invasion and destruction of Western Democracies

If you have chosen not to regard the invasion of your First World country and the destruction of its national identity as a reality, let alone a problem, then you will either be ready with excuses for it, or you will see it as desirable. Among the excuses for accepting it is the belief that multiculturalism and eradication of national borders will result in One World in which everyone will be related and at peace, governed by a benign and informed government with wholly egalitarian instincts. Good luck with that one.

You may consider that mass immigration is karma, in the sense of retribution for past sins like colonialism, racism and the need for reparations. Hating yourself for the imagined sins of forebears is very fashionable. For it to work you need to have the ability to be unable to see the sins of those to whom you are surrendering the moral summit. You need to abjure their misogyny, racism, violence, and bloodlust for your death as being excusable compared to your own evil which is so deep that it cannot be forgiven!

I’ve recently heard people explaining the rising domination of sectarian politics in areas of North America, Europe, the UK and Australia as being due to the emancipation of Third World peoples. Phrased as “Third-Worldism”, this is a version of the anti-colonial explanation but with the additional caché that it has its source in more recent events in 20th Century Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America, rather than relying on unverifiable events of centuries past.

Think of the Algerian fight for independence from France in the 1950s/60s; the partition of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh by the British in 1947; the Mau Mau uprising in Kenya in 1952; the US invasion of the Dominican Republic in 1965; and, of course, the partition of Palestine by the United Nations in 1947. All those Third World peoples deserve to enjoy the rights and privileges of the First World countries who came and went from them, goes the storyline; so now let us into their countries.

The irony is that they’re already in and thousands more are arriving every day. Their allegiance is not to the country they fled to, however, it is to the culture and identity of the country they chose to leave. The identity and culture of the western democracies subsumed by these invasions has been altered for all time in the space of 60 years and we are left with two questions: was it foreseeable, and is it reversible?

The person I quoted above predicted in a 1968 speech that Britain’s non-white immigrant families would reach approximately 10% of the population by the year 2000. He was wrong. The percentage reached was approximately 15% and by 2025 it was 35%. These figures do not include the accumulation of adult second-generation individuals from decades of migration. The proportion of children under 18 with at least one immigrant parent is estimated at 28%.

His solution was to stop further immigration and encourage and support repatriation before it was too late. Unfortunately, that point has been reached; it is now too late. The West lacks the will to resist and is surrendering its heritage. That is my conclusion.

In that same speech in 1968 that politician predicted that the Race Relations Act tabled that year would have as its starting premise that only one race could be presumed guilty:

“But while to the immigrant entry to this country was admission to privileges and opportunities eagerly sought, the impact upon the existing population was very different. For reasons which they could not comprehend, and in pursuance of a decision by default, on which they were never consulted, they found themselves made strangers in their own country... On top of this, they now learn that a one-way privilege is to be established by act of parliament: a law, which cannot and is not intended, to operate to protect them or redress their grievances, is to be enacted to give the stranger, the disgruntled and the agent provocateur the power to pillory them for their private actions.”

For the calm and balanced exposition of the facts relating to the issue of British immigration, and for his prescient but understated projection of where it would lead, this shy and highly intelligent politician was dismissed from his cabinet position in the UK Government within 24 hours, pilloried and cancelled by the country’s media and elite, and his name could not be referenced in rational conversation for the next 40 years. To do so would to be accused of fascism and racism.

His name was Enoch Powell: politician, classical scholar, poet, soldier, and intellectually formidable opponent of the European Union, fascism, bureaucracy and restrictions on free speech.

Another quotation from that 1968 speech is: “All I know is that to see, and not to speak, would be the great betrayal.”

It’s worthy of your reading.

A.I. Fabler

June 2026