A.I.Fabler’s Substack

A.I.Fabler’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Hayden's avatar
Michelle Hayden
Jun 21

Maybe those with blue or purple hair and nose rings could just hold their breath?

Reply
Share
Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
Jun 21

One thing that should surely be done is to ban backyard or small acreage farming. After all, plants of all types use that excess CO2, and we even see an increase in greening in desert areas. How are we going to kill off the excess people if we have enough food?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A.I.Fabler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture