There have always been very clever people, just as there have always been very dumb people. Most people, however, are fortunate to not suffer from either affliction.

As far as we know, before about 1960 society dealt with the two afflictions without too much bother. The clever ones were sent to Academies of Science to ponder such questions as why an apple falls to the ground when it becomes detached from a tree, or why we don’t fall off the edge of the world when we sail to the horizon. The more effete ones were sent to Academies of Literature and the Arts where they whiled away their time learning to speak ancient Greek and composing odes to daffodils written in iambic pentameters (which, as we know, consist of five metric feet of alternating unstressed/stressed syllables).

The dumb ones were sent to muck out the stables or go man the trenches; both very valuable and necessary occupations.

The system worked. Most people existed in that vast middle ground where children are spawned, football is played and “common sense” is admired. The delineating lines separating off the very clever and the very dumb were not sufficiently clear, however, to stop some common sense people from falling asleep while trying to read James Joyce’s “Ulysses” or “Finnegan’s Wake”, for example, in order to prove they were clever; or, even worse, to prevent them from being so dumb as to believe that clever people were superior (a myth put about by the administrators of the academies when they realized that there was money to be made if the vast mass of common sense people could be persuaded to pay fees to attend their “universities”).

It is perhaps forgotten by many that the period post-World War Two saw the greatest advance in prosperity and materialism the western world had ever experienced. Food, housing and jobs were plentiful and universities put it about that the best jobs would be given to those young people who had proven they could sit around for three or four years listening to someone explaining the meaning of “Ulysses” or “Finnegan’s Wake” and getting a certificate for doing so.

What a successful new industry that turned out to be! This week it was announced that the annual “sticker price” per student for attendance at 16 US universities has passed USD100,000. For the parents of these over-grown infants it must be particularly galling that the most likely occupation awaiting their graduate child is that of barista.

None of this is intended to suggest that clever people have been driven out from these great schools of learning. The evidence of their existence persists, and I’ve been fortunate enough to become familiar with the ideas of a number of them. Take the recently deceased Professor Paul Ehrlich of Stanford University as an example. Since the 1970 Treaty of Rome and the many “Earth Days” and climate conferences that it spawned over ensuing decades Ehrlich has been much quoted by the media and politicians on account of his erudite predictions including that the 1980s would see a “Great Die-Off” killing 4 billion people (including 65 million Americans) caused by over-population and starvation. Oceans would be “dead as Lake Erie” in a decade, and the US would have water rationing by 1974 and food rationing by 1980 with life expectancy dropping to 42-49 years.

Well, he certainly caught our attention, and some envy from other eminent professors at esteemed universities who quickly joined the game. No-one wanted to be left out. As you may know, Acid Rain had a brief moment and then there was some flip-flopping between a predicted Ice Age and Global Warming, with the latter winning out decisively with the encouragement of the United Nations and strings being attached to the government funding on which universities rely.

One of my favorites is Professor Hans Joachim Schellenhuber of The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. He was German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top climate advisor and in October 2013 he predicted there would be an ocean heat belch “that would shock-heat the first ten kilometers of our atmosphere — the layer that we live in and where weather occurs — by 36 degrees Celsius”. In June 2015 Pope Francis appointed him to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

I strongly believe it is a breach of etiquette to belittle someone’s religious beliefs so I won’t use these unfortunate predictions to undermine your convictions about Global Warning, just as I wouldn’t suggest to Scientologists that L. Ron Hubbard, their founder, is unlikely to be returning to earth on the next appearance of Halley’s Comet in July 2061. However, I will make the point that choosing Carbon Dioxide as the target for allegations of villainy shows that those universities really do contain some clever people.

The beauty of global warming is that the matter is not resolvable, or provable, in our lifetimes. You may believe that not eating meat, killing cows and bicycling to work will drop the world’s mean temperature by 4.4 degrees by 2099 but it is becoming an increasingly hard line to hold. What you can agree on, however, is that the more people there are, and the more they use energy to fuel their industries and lifestyles, the more carbon dioxide will be produced. So, drastically reducing one or the other will surely make the difference.

Another clever German, the economist Joseph Schumpeter, famously said that “Capitalism pays the people that strive to bring it down”, by which he meant the clever people at universities who almost without exception rely on being avowed anti-capitalists in order to gain attention. One of the better-known academic socialists, adored by the likes of the New York Times, is Thomas Piketty, the French professor from the Paris School of Economics and the London School of Economics who has caught our attention this month with the publication of the “Global Justice Report”. The joint product of 45 international “experts” and 250 academic researchers, this is the handbook for which we have been waiting, finally closing the circle on population, global warming and capitalism, the three greatest threats to mankind and therefore the three-cornered hat of socialism. (Author’s note: the three-cornered hat, formally known as a tricorne in Europe, is historically referred to as a cocked hat.)

Here are some highlights:

· Fast decarbonisation by freezing Gross Domestic Production (GDP) and ultimately reducing it by slashing consumption patterns, food habits and land use. A Net Zero advance in economic activity from today’s position, simultaneously ensuring Net Zero carbon emission.

· Redistributing wealth equally across all nations and peoples, which will stabilize and ultimately decrease population growth.

· A global socioeconomic system controlling material and monetary accounting.

· Establishment of a World Sovereign Fund and Global Justice Fund financed from the world’s capital stock, equivalent to 60% of the world’s GDP.

· Global wealth and income taxes including 20% for billionaires and rising to 90% at the very top.

· A new international order under the umbrella of the Global Justice Fund.

A trial of these ideas is already underway in the UK under the Net Zero policies of the Socialist Energy Minister, Ed Milliband, and it is already proving to be highly successful after just two years, with the UK’s economy advancing backwards at an ever-increasing rate.

Clever people always come up with clever ideas.

However, I don’t believe you need to be academically clever to find a solution to the world’s problems, you just need common sense and the support of the media and governing elite. This was demonstrated to me by a friend using a paper napkin in a lunchtime restaurant and the calculator app on an iPhone.

‘Do you realize,’ he asked, ‘that when we exhale, the carbon dioxide content of our breath has increased a hundredfold from when we inhaled? We take an average of 12 breaths per minute and 17,280 breaths per 24 hours with a total volume of 8,640,000 milliliters. Of which 4.5% is exhaled as carbon dioxide. Do the maths,’ he said, so I did.

Sure enough, in a year each one of us exhales 141,912 liters of carbon dioxide, which weighs 183.6 kilograms per 100,000 liters. Who would have thought?

By my friend’s calculation a population drop of three billion people would reduce the world’s carbon dioxide load by 781.65 million tons per annum, enough to allow us to start using fossil fuels again. Certainly, three billion people is a lot to eliminate from the global population ... but the benefits are plain to see. Personally, I’d start with everyone who has blue or purple hair and wears a nose ring. They can be found in droves on every university campus.

The problem with this common sense solution is that it wouldn’t have the support of the media and government elites. But Paul Ehrlich would have loved it.

A.I. Fabler

June 21, 2026

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