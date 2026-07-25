A.I.Fabler’s Substack

A.I.Fabler’s Substack

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A.I.Fabler
2d

Hi Trelise: It starts today, July 26, according to Phi Dang. Actually, it always starts today!

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Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
3dEdited

Such good news! And don't forget that Andy is just as devoted to censorship as Keir Starmer was. And, he's doing it while talking out of both sides of his mouth. What talent! In addition, he brings experience to the job, having called, while mayor of Manchester, for jailing of anyone who spread "offensive lies and conspiracy", by which we can assume he means anyone with their eyes open. Talk about a man of the people! Huzzah!

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