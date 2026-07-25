This week I’ve decided it’s time to put cynicism and despair aside and start looking for the bright side. You may think that viewing news and politics as potential sources of uplifting manna displays feeblemindedness and a lack of judgment on my part, or even desperation, but I can assure you I have good cause.

My rising 3-year-old grandson is coming to stay next week, and I have a duty to show that I can see the world, at least partly, as he sees it. Which is that everything is greeted with high expectation, if not amazement, and with the shiny light of newness. Dinosaurs are hilarious and must be named accordingly; ice creams falling on the carpet have a magic ability to be replaced by new ones; and falling over while trying to kick a football is so funny that it needs to be repeated. Adults can occasionally respond in the same manner to these events, but usually it requires the assistance of alcohol or the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. The exception would be the Argentinian football team who believe that falling over while trying to kick a football requires that they be awarded a penalty.

Thus it is that I am observing the arrival of Manchester’s Andy Burnham to 10 Downing Street with the fresh, expectant eyes of a 3-year-old. Andy is a man of the people (as are we all, I suppose). To remind us of this fact he intends to eschew the wearing of suits and ties in favour of polo shirts, anoraks and sneakers whenever possible. This is pretty much what I wear on a windy, wet day in Spring also, so I have no trouble imagining Andy as my neighbour from across the street popping over on a Saturday night for a barbeque. “Come on in, Andy. No need to take your sneakers off. Help yourself to a beer and come and help me with the sausages. Do you prefer beef or pork?” I wouldn’t spoil the evening by asking about policies, or anything awkward and overtly political like that: Andy has read the nation’s room and knows perfectly well that policies are a real dampener.

“Come on in, Andy. No need to take your sneakers off. Help yourself to a beer and come and help me with the sausages. Do you prefer beef or pork?”

He’s made watching television fun again, too. If you managed to catch his arrival speech outside Downing Street last weekend, you’ll know what I mean. “I will soon go through that door behind me,” he said, “and issue my first instruction: to end rough sleeping in our country.” Although rough sleepers mostly don’t have television sets it is to be hoped they were watching on their smart phones and have obeyed the instruction as asked, particularly in Manchester. I say Manchester because the last time he gave this instruction was when he was elected mayor in 2017, since when the number of rough sleepers in that city has doubled.

There was a lot to like in his speech last week. He promised to govern as “authentic Labour” on behalf of “ordinary working people”, which is encouraging for those of us who feel minorities need to be looked after, for there is no minority as deserving as working people in today’s United Kingdom.

He has also promised to split his time equally between London and Manchester, taking his own staff backwards and forwards each week and establishing a “Number 10 of the North”. “We’ll take the power back from Westminster and Whitehall and give it to the place where you live”, which raised jubilant cries of “Allahu Akbar” in the immigrant populations of Birmingham, Slough, Bradford and Cheetham. This shows great thoughtfulness towards Westminster and Whitehall people, too, who will be able to get on with the business of running the country without being constantly disturbed. Manchester is clearly the place where he feels most at home. After 8-years in office he left the city just £1.34 billion in debt which compares favourably with the £109 billion debt in which Keir Starmer left the country. So he owes a debt to Manchester, and Manchester owes a debt to the bankers.

But enough of all that. The United States had good news for us last week, thanks to Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War. He’s announced that all combat troops are to be tested for their testosterone levels. High means in and Low means out. Liberal lads and ladies think this is going to result in oversexed marines wanting to fight everybody. God forbid! But there’s some good news that they’re missing. It means that men transitioning to women won’t have to go to Syria and face ISIS terrorists. They can go to Portland and fight with ICE officers instead, while women taking testosterone to transition to men can up their dosage and get sent to Damascus.

Look on the bright side, I say.

Last Sunday we saw two of the world’s biggest sporting events reach their climax. In the football World Cup Spain and Argentina faced off for a place in history. Spain play a beautiful, intelligent form of the game but for some reason the Argentinians thought they were fighting a war. It was as if they’d raided Pete Hegseth’s testosterone warehouse. Photos were published showing the players running around the field after finishing a game against England holding a banner that read Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falklands are Argentine). The last time they fought a war over this claim was 1982, when Margaret Thatcher was the British Prime Minister and the UK had airborne marines who knew how to fight and a navy that had a submarine big enough to sink an Argentine battleship, causing The Sun newspaper to triumphantly headline its front page “GOTCHA!”. Nowadays, of course, the UK doesn’t have an army or a navy and willingly gives away islands without even being asked, so there’s no need to be aggressive about it.

The second great sporting event last Sunday was the final day of the 2026 British Open golf championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. The winner of the tournament is officially known by the title “The Champion Golfer of the Year”. The numbers who play golf worldwide is arguably as great as those who compete on football pitches. It is a game which is excruciatingly hard to play well. There are two opponents to overcome: the golf course and yourself. The last player to step up to the tee in the last round on the last day at Royal Birkdale faced a hole that hardly anyone had played in less than four shots. If this player made it in four, he would be tied for the championship and go into a sudden death play-off. If he shot it in three, he would win the greatest prize of his life; but there was a real risk that he’d end up with five or over and lose the championship. So, what did he do?

He turned to his caddie and said, “We’re going to take it on, and if I stuff up it’s on me.”

He then hit two of the most perfect shots ever played and walked onto the green facing an eleven-foot putt and surrounded by an enormous, hushed crowd. His adrenaline was pumping and his hands were shaking but he wasted no time, stepped up and hit it. The ball wound its way over the undulations of the green and dropped into the hole. The crowd roared and he raised his arms in triumph and relief.

That young man was a New Zealander, Ryan Fox, and millions back home raised their arms in triumph with him. His prize was $5.5m and a place in history, but his real triumph was having the courage to accept that being a true champion requires a willingness to risk it all.

That’s the bright side, and I hardly needed to go looking for it, thanks to Foxy. When my little 3-year-old arrives next week, I won’t go shopping with him for a football; I’ll see what’s the smallest size golf club we can find.

A.I. Fabler

July 26, 2026

Thanks for reading A.I.Fabler’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment