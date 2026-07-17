Political polls and social media have one characteristic in common. They both give people the distance and anonymity to express views which, face to face, might be considered both malevolent and discourteous.

It seems that ill will and resentments are carried at differing levels by all of us and expressing them openly is inhibited by the desire to be seen as agreeable in social situations. How we express ourselves in private to partners or close friends is very different from how we express ourselves publicly — except for the afore mentioned political polls and social media, where there are no consequences.

The death of actor Sam Neill this week showed that benevolence and courtesy can be stronger assets than malevolence and discourtesy. It isn’t often that a person is so strongly remembered for those qualities that no one is tempted to go looking for any word or action from him that might even slightly undermine their view of him. I didn’t know the man myself, but I have never heard eulogies that focus so completely on the universal agreement that Sam was the most likable of men. Being a well-known actor was almost incidental it seems, though we all know how unpleasant many actors can be off-screen.

On the same day that he died a political poll was published in New Zealand that prompted me to consider this issue about the license polls provide for exposing resentments rather than support. With a general election just four months away we are going to be inflicted with multiple polls on a weekly basis, and they will be pored over by the media forensically until we scream silently to ourselves. I decided to get in early before the silent screaming becomes deafening.

I won’t be forensic in my analysis, or studiously unbiased, but I will, if you’ll let me, use the opportunity to explore this aspect of human nature.

The headline is that the governing centrist party, National, has 28.7% support and the opposition socialist party, Labour, has 34% support.

Labour is the party that subjected New Zealand to the world’s most repressive regime during the Covid-19 pandemic, destroying people’s lives, jobs, education and freedoms in the process and crippling the economy with debt. It also pushed legislation and public service policies towards the creation of co-governance with Maori, forcibly dividing the country. Its leader, Chris Hipkins, remains unable to define a woman, which prompted J.K. Rowling to remark, “In the interest of balance, someone should now ask women how they define Chris Hipkins”.

Labour has but one policy: it offers state support to as many voters as possible subject only to its ability to raise taxes and debt. This is its primary strength. Its secondary strength is that it does not lie about it.

National is the lead party in a coalition which includes both a left-of-centre and right-of-centre smaller party. In combination they represent a bell curve of conservatism with a dash of populism at one end, right wing conservatism at the other, and a preponderance of timid democratic socialism in the middle. The leader of the National Party, and current Prime Minister, is Christopher Luxon, who came to politics from a career as an executive and CEO in large corporations internationally. In the less than three years since this coalition has been in government its successes reflect the strengths of Luxon as a corporate manager and the failures reflect his weakness as a politician.

In addition to a raft of refinements to areas of existing legislation, the Coalition’s major successes include the hard-driving of significant trade treaties to successful completion; clearing (at least partly) obstacles to development and infrastructure consenting; restoring literacy and numeracy as education priorities with measured standards; focusing the police on youth crime reduction and gang visibility; and attempting to achieve modest targets for monetary policy reform, in tandem with a properly managed Reserve Bank. These are all objectives which no-one is embarrassed to support.

Its failures reflect the weaknesses of Luxon. He lacks political instinct and the need to have deep-seated beliefs, strong enough to overcome resistance from an entrenched left-wing bureaucracy. He and his party are also unaware that telling lies is a recognized political trait repeatedly overlooked by voters, but in telling lies it is unforgivable to show that you didn’t understand why they voted for you. That is why National sits at just 28.7% approval. People are expressing their resentment at being lied to in respect to promises they believe were made, or implied, about matters which they are hesitant to complain about openly.

Christopher Luxon lacks political instinct and the need to have deep-seated beliefs, strong enough to overcome resistance from an entrenched left-wing bureaucracy.

It’s when I look at the reasons for resentment that I realize why it shows up in the polling. They relate to issues which people are inhibited from expressing openly because, by woke standards, they may be viewed as disagreeable.

Here are the issues that I believe the polls are reflecting while failing to identify them.

The Maori Issue:

The promises included in the Coalition Agreements included:

To uphold “the principles of liberal democracy, including equal citizenship, parliamentary sovereignty, the rule of law and property rights, especially with respect to interpreting the Treaty of Waitangi.”

To “Remove co-governance from the delivery of public services. Ensure government contracts are awarded based on value, without racial discrimination. Ensure all public service departments have their primary name in English, except for those specifically related to Māori.”

To “not advance policies that seek to ascribe different rights and responsibilities to New Zealanders on the basis of their race or ancestry”.

Remove co-governance from the delivery of public services.

Restore the right to local referendum on the establishment or ongoing use of Māori wards, including requiring a referendum on any wards established without referendum at the next Local Body elections.

Amend the Waitangi Tribunal legislation to refocus the scope, purpose, and nature of its inquiries back to the original intent of that legislation.

Stop all work on He Puapua.

Confirm that the Coalition Government does not recognise the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as having any binding legal effect on New Zealand. (He Puapua)

Not only have these goals not been implemented, but every day further evidence emerges that the bureaucracy has either ignored directions or reinserted co-governance and racial privilege into legislation without resistance from the Coalition government. The same is occurring at local government level.

To vociferously protest these failures invites charges of Racism from the Racebaiters on the left. Hence resentment is expressed only via the polls.

Bureaucracy:

The Public Service bureaucracy can be dismissed as an incorrigible joke (à la Yes Minister) or a suffocating weight on people’s daily lives and their attempts at making progress. More sinisterly, government employees’ view of themselves is that they comprise the government, rather than the people who have opportunistically found their way into Parliament.

Most people have experience of the ‘suffocating weight’ version and responded positively to the Coalition’s promises at the hustings that they would reign in the sector, “Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the public service and of government-funded services ... reducing Core Crown expenditure as a proportion of the overall economy”.

Here’s the reality:

In 2017 (the year the last Labour government was elected) the core ministerial Public Service employed 47,252 full time employees.

By 2023 (the year the last Labour government was overturned by the Coalition) it had risen to 63,117 employees.

In March 2026 (after 2.5 years of Coalition government) that portion of the Public Service employed 64,535 full time employees. An increase of 1,418 in their time in office and an increase of 17,283 (36.6%) since National was last in office in 2017.

NZ’s nationwide government in 2025 was 477,400 employees (including 59,700 local government employees) representing 19.5% of the country’s workforce.

The Public Sector’s weekly earnings now average $2,060 with average ordinary time hourly earnings of $52.45. The average mean annual base salary in 2025 was $103,300.

Compare that to Private Sector weekly average earnings of $1,255 or $41.89 per hour. The Private Sector average mean annual base salary in 2025 was $85,700.

Public Sector salaries rose 21.4% in the 5 years to 2025 compared to 14.5% for the Private Sector.

These figures do not include higher superannuation and redundancy schemes in the Public Sector or allow for the fact that a significant proportion of the Public Sector is contractually not required to attend the office more than two days per week.

Cause for voter resentment? You bet!

But who wants to loudly insist that 17,000 central government employees be fired — “cast out onto the streets!” — and Public Sector wages be frozen? No-one. So, they make their resentment known secretly in the polls.

Climate and Energy

When New Zealanders see their energy costs rising by 10% or more annually, and large industrial employers closing down on account of the costs, they can look to Europe and the UK where the impact on households and the economy is even greater. What do those countries have in common with New Zealand? They adhere to the Paris Climate Accord and to a Net Zero carbon emission target for 2050.

The physical reminders are visible on any car trip out of town. Productive farmland has been planted out in thousands of hectares of untended pine trees ostensibly earning ‘carbon credits’. Producer companies unable to operate with Net Zero emissions are forced to buy those carbon credits, adding to their costs.

But hold on. Why does Mr Luxon proudly commit the country to those pipe dream policies when all the largest economies (and emitters) have rejected them as having an unacceptable impact on living standards as well as being practically unachievable? He claims our international standing could otherwise be harmed. We can’t have that.

Of course, a vocal rejection by voters would cause them to be branded as ‘climate deniers’. We can’t have that either. Another reason for hiding open resentment.

These are three examples of why Luxon is being punished. There are others, like the failure to give recognition through the Covid Enquiry to the damage done by Hipkins, Ardern and company, allowing the hearings to turn into a whitewash. And, of course, there is the ever-rising increase in the cost of living, not all of which is controllable by government, but a lot is.

Few commentators have dwelled on the third largest group in the latest political poll. They were the 17% who were ‘Don’t Knows’ and the 3% margin of error.

Whether those resentments I have listed are carried over from the polls to the polling booths depends on whether Luxon moves forcefully to deliver on the Coalition promises (unlikely) or relies on the 17% swinging on the day towards timid centrism rather than unabashed socialism.

There’s a lesson for all politicians here I believe — Luxon, Albanese, Trump, Macron and Starmer (may he R.I.P.!). Pick your lies carefully. Some matter, some don’t.

A.I. Fabler

July 19, 2026