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Shazll's avatar
Shazll
2d

No mention of the disastrous India FTA....

Significant dislike for that can of worms

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DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
2d

Those who have ridden the globalist donkey that is New Zealand, notably since the dawn of 2020, have borne witness to a country thoroughly eviscerated by corporate globalist ideology and the dogma of division, inequality and exclusion, crucified by political and bureaucratic administrators bereft of constituency, and hollowed out by medical (NZMA et al., FSBM, IAMRA) and municipal authoritarians (LGNZ) that deserted international principles (Siracusa Principles), deserted the NZ Bill of Rights, adopted UNEP / UNFCCC / ECOSOC / UNESCO / WHO / WEF / UNDRIP / Global Migration Compact / Paris Accord / UN New Urban Agenda / UN2030 Agenda and BIS edicts, none of which acquired any pretence of electoral mandate, but continued on their trajectories of supra-national subjugation.

New Zealand needs to recover its own soul before it can ever acquire an identity that reflects its humanity, for it is proven to be replete with snitchers and dobbers. The premature death of Sam Neill asociated with his multiple NZ MOH/MedSafe sanctioned Pfizer shots in 2021 offers an elephant in the room that literally no one of the multiple authoritarians will touch with a barge pole.

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