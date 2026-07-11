Finding oneself having to express the same thought more often than one would wish can be so depressing as to warrant remaining silent. Sometimes, however, remaining silent can be tantamount to dishonouring the subject.

That’s how I felt this week reading excerpts from the preliminary hearing into the case against the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk. It wasn’t the content of the hearing itself that depressed me; it was the manner of the reporting by people intent on casting doubt on the nature of the killing and using the full powers of their language skills and media platforms to disparage the dead man and his family.

You might say that there is a simple solution to handling this style of so-called reportage; don’t read it or listen to it. But avoiding it in the first place is not easy, and treating it as being of no consequence leaves the field wide open for the crazed witlings to peddle their wares.

I saw Charlie Kirk on two occasions holding his Turning Point discussions with students on campus. Almost always the young people stepping up to the microphone in front of a supportive audience of left-leaning peers to state their views had steeled themselves in anticipation of being involved in a hostile argument. Without exception they stepped down from the microphone having felt fully heard and respected. His method was Socratic.

To say that Charlie was a conservative goes without saying. It also goes without saying that holding conversations with a massed assemblage of college students on their home territory could hardly be seen as preaching to the choir.

Having read some of his writing in Right Wing Revolution I can’t say that his ideas strike me as unusually insightful or even unusual. He had a good memory for facts and anecdotes to support his views, he was quick witted and articulate but, for the most part, he was an archetype of the God-Family-Nation conservative with old-fashioned values including courtesy and respect that stood out in one so young.

A lot of people who believe that the West needs to be protected from the ‘lethal ideology’ of wokeism claim that arguing against the left’s use of crude labels to silence discussion and invalidate contradictory views — think Racist, Nazi, Homophobic, Transphobic, Climate Denier, Sexist etcetera — merely plays into their hands because you are irredeemably all those things by not being one of Them.

Talking to racism Charlie wrote, “Cries of racism happen most of all when trying to make any kind of serious political change that threatens the domination of wokeness. Screaming ‘Racism’ is an all-purpose cudgel essential for the woke to both gain power and to keep it.” He went on to say, “Republicans never prove that they aren’t racist, because proving such a thing was never possible in the first place. The winning move against all this rhetorical sleight-of-hand? Recognise what it is, and more importantly, refuse to be manipulated. Instead, do the opposite. Show confidence and moral firmness.”

His comments to the charge of transphobia were similar. Essentially, don’t deny the charge because you are ordained to bear it unless you agree with transgenderism.

Essentially his advice was to put energy into acting not arguing which was, paradoxically, contrary to his successful approach to the campus Question and Answer debates in which he argued forcefully. I’m not sure I agree with him. I agree that the left has stolen emotive words in order to silence debate, but silence by conservatives is what has allowed the left to influence legislation and media bias without push-back.

The English conservative, Sir Roger Scrutton, put it like this: “The final result of the culture wars has been an enforced political correctness, by which the blasted landscape of art, history and literature is policed for the residual signs of racist, sexist, imperialist or colonialist ways of thinking.”

Another story this week that has left me hesitating to express my thoughts when to do so would be so depressingly repetitive as to warrant my remaining silent is the revelation that diversity schemes in British universities, corporations and public bodies have effectively eliminated white working-class males from admission in favour of ‘minorities’. What could I possibly say about this that would be new and/or have any influence whatsoever?

Then I happened on a couple of demographic reports about the make-up of the world’s population. Who are the world’s ‘minorities’? Well it seems that Europeans/Caucasians are very much a global minority at 6% - 10% by most calculations: half that of Black Africans and one-tenth of Asians. The numbers can be argued, but I have no confidence that pointing this out would change the minds of advocates for DEI preferencing or diminish their belief in the power of ‘Racism’ as an effective ad hominem, but I wonder whether being silent, as Charlie advised, is necessarily the right course of action.

The left’s strategy for achieving moral and political ascendency has relied on dividing society into competing lots defined by group identities which are in turn defined by their minority statuses and presumed victimhood. The perceived enemy is the straight white male. Enlisting language as a weapon was the genius move that shut down resistance. But conservatives have refused to learn the lesson. Why?

Compare it to modern warfare. The Russians had tanks and fighter jets. The Ukrainians quickly learned the lesson and fought back with drones. Now every nation is building its armed resistance around drones.

So this week I decided to do the same. I’m starting to compile a lexicon of words to take the fight to the enemy. People who cry ‘Racism’ at every opportunity will now be identified as ‘Racebaiters’. No room will be left for wasted argument or cowered silence. I’ll say it loud and say it often.

And speaking to the brainsick males whose perverted desire to identify as women has led us to accept their claim to be ‘Transwomen’ (and to undermine the rights and identity of actual women in the process) I have a new and more appropriate term — which anyone with experience of neutering troublesome dogs will understand. Henceforth you will be acknowledged as ‘Transbitches’. Enjoy it.

“…anyone with experience of neutering troublesome dogs will understand.”

As the A-to-Z pages of the lexicon stretch open invitingly before me my mind is humming with ideas for new weaponry, both defensive and offensive. If only Charlie were alive I’d love to discuss them with him.

A.I. Fabler

July 12, 2026

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