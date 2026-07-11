A.I.Fabler’s Substack

A.I.Fabler’s Substack

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A.I.Fabler's avatar
A.I.Fabler
6d

He certainly got that right, James. He also said "In the urgent need to believe ... nonsense is much to be preferred to sense" — which I think sums up progressives well.

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Fook Keong Yip's avatar
Fook Keong Yip
8d

Thank you A.I.Fabler. I will use those terms, Racebaiters and Transbitches from now on. I agree that we should not be silent and allow nasty Lefties calling us racist or transphobic without a response.

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