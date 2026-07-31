A.I.Fabler’s Substack

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Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
2d

When someone can define hate speech in a way that makes more sense than "he hurt my feelings" or "I don't like what he says", I'll be a happy camper. Until then, all references to hate speech will remain a weapon to wield against anyone who doesn't agree. I'm always impressed by those who scream "HATER", their faces contorted in a vicious rage against the person who showed up merely to express a different opinion.

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jim peden's avatar
jim peden
2d

The problem for us in the less-than-formerly civilised West is that Mr Campbell's views are widely shared by those in the corridors of education and power. I believe this might be the effect of Fabianism, although I doubt whether they intended such infantile behaviour from those promoted to greatness by the long march through the institutions

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