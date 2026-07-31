Everybody believes in freedom of speech when it applies to their own, and everyone deplores hate speech from the mouths of others.

You might think that that’s at least a good start. Now, if we could only get people to insert the word “all” into those beliefs we might be able to declare a ceasefire on many of the fronts where we are furiously fighting. It simply requires us to support all freedom of speech rights, and to deplore all hate speech.

If you’re a student of clichés, as I am, you’ll be familiar with the great free speech cliché: “I disapprove of what you say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it”, falsely attributed to Voltaire. This is the whip with which free speech absolutists flagellate themselves. It is also the inscription written on the monument atop which the Free Speech Union has raised its flag.

I’m a supporter of the Free Speech Union for practical, ideological and temperamental reasons. The practical reasons are obvious: I’m a writer and don’t want restrictions placed on what I write. The ideological reasons reside in my belief that contradictory opinions are essential to the process of determining the truth of a matter. The temperamental reasons can be summed up by my declaration that “I’ll not remain silent as to truths or opinions in order for one person to avoid discomfort when faced with a truth or opinion they dislike”. That’s my excuse when people accuse me of being a rude bastard.

Last night I went to an event staged by the Free Speech Union to debate “Whether New Zealanders in public roles are still allowed political opinions”. The interviewee was Rob Campbell, currently the Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology where students are absolutely forbidden to speak freely if they want that piece of paper at graduation. The interviewer was Ani O’Brien, an FSU board member and columnist who, for reasons known only to herself, feels it essential to leaven every statement she makes with the gratuitous reminder that she is a lesbian. (Well, good for you Ani but what bloody difference does that make? Your battle is won.)

Mr Campbell’s phone number is in the contacts list of every lazy knee-jerk journalist wanting an opinion with an opposing view to an initiative floated by someone who is guilty of occasionally wearing a tie. So his voice is heard often. He’d studied economics as a youth but quickly became a loud trade unionist of the “all employers are bastards” variety whipping up the “them-and-us” fever that best pulls in union fees. Overflowing with opinions which required little effort to accurately predict, he made sure to express them forcefully enough to ensure they didn’t go unheard. This quality got his phone number into the contact lists of public service department heads also, for use whenever they needed someone to sit on a quango, enquiry committee or ministry board where someone was required who didn’t sound like a public servant but could be relied upon to advance the political objectives of public servants. It’s a skill that has seen him never out of work or out of the news, and has led to his being invited onto private sector boards also, where I imagine his bombastic style brings an exciting frisson to the table, particularly when HR discussions are on the agenda.

It was his experience working both sides of the fence, private sector as well as public sector, that made me keen to hear him address the loaded question posed by Miss O’Brien on behalf of the FSU and I brought along a question of my own.

We learned from the opening salvo that our Rob was a fierce defender of his rights to free speech and he thrust his chin at the audience to make sure we damn well got the message. As “independent” Chair of the Board of the Ministry of Health he’d just as staunchly defended the rights of others, too; a right that extended, for example, to nurses’ and doctors’ associations to expel members who expressed views politically unacceptable to the people who ran those associations and to bar them from employment. Hospital staff unions requiring members to distribute anti-government pre-election campaign leaflets to patients in their hospital beds were clear examples of free speech, and staff who did not want to do so simply did not understand democracy. As Rob pointed out, the most effective unions were those where democracy was most pronounced; that is, where the majority prevailed and dissent was silenced.

Though Ani relied throughout the night on the second half of the FSU mantra to defend “...your right to say it” there was no pushback, even when an audience member had the temerity to suggest that medical care should be dispensed equally on the basis of need, rather than by ethnic prioritising, and asked what Rob’s response would be. Rob rose momentarily from his chair, pointed at the questioner and replied that he would call him a foul person and, if he was close enough, punch him. I do like a person with strong opinions.

Eventually the entertainment returned to the theme for the evening, which is what interested me: are public sector employees allowed political opinions? Well, of course they are, Rob opined but, more importantly, they should act according to their beliefs. There was nothing more spineless in his book than people who acquiesced.

There went my evening. I had come to hear his views in respect to public versus private sector compliance expectations. As an example I would site the situation in a private sector corporation where the board wished to avail itself of fast-track legislation to obtain resource consent without the need to negotiate ransom money with Maori iwis for their approval that might take years. One executive director, however, holding strong views about the desirability of co-governance might express his opposition. Assuming his opposition was in the minority, two things would happen. Firstly, he would be allowed to explain his view and argue his case. Secondly, he would not be placed in charge of advancing the fast-track application on behalf of the company.

My question to Robbo was to be: “In the public service is it the view that freedom of action should follow from freedom of speech, permitting officials to not only express their opposition to government objectives but to work against them; or should they declare their conflicts of interest and step aside from decisions and advice as they would need to in the private sector?”

I anticipated having to flesh this out for the avoidance of doubt in the room, by stressing that the public sector in Wellington — as in Washington and Westminster — overwhelmingly votes for socialist policies and obstructs non-socialist governments. But our Burnham-like interviewee had already answered the question leaving no doubt at all in any of our minds. His answer would be a resounding “No. They should not step aside.” But he needed to impress on us that he was a staunch defender of free speech, in case anyone doubted it, and he knew better than anyone what that was.

There was another reason I attended the meeting last night. An Auckland City councillor named Julie Fairey had campaigned against the event being held at a council owned venue, which she described as a “Proud Centre” and “a safe space for our queer community”. Her outrage was based on the fact that our Ani of the FSU had expressed her contempt for the transgender thugs who’d beaten up women in Albert Park who had assembled to discuss women’s rights. Julie Fairey (whose signature includes the immortal line “Transwomen are Women and Trans Rights are Human Rights”) described Ani as a transphobic bigot and called for supporters to picket the event and close it down. I waited until the end of proceedings and they failed to show, further spoiling my evening as I’d wanted to ask Councillor Fairey if she was a woman (she/her) and however she replied my supplementary question was going to be, “How do you know?”.

On reflection later that night I concluded that supporting free speech is a bit like encouraging defence spending. We’ll never win the war, but it makes us feel better for trying.

A.I. Fabler

July 30, 2026