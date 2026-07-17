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Pick your lies carefully. Some matter; some don’t
There’s a lesson for all politicians here
Jul 17
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A.I.Fabler
10
6
2
Identifying Racebaiters and Transbitches: why I disagree with Charlie
And why 6% doesn’t count as a minority
Jul 11
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A.I.Fabler
10
8
2
June 2026
Those whom the Gods wish to destroy they first make mad
The issues that preoccupy newsmakers and social commentators are not necessarily those that occupy the minds of their readers.
Jun 29
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A.I.Fabler
11
2
3
The stupidity of clever people
There have always been very clever people, just as there have always been very dumb people.
Jun 21
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A.I.Fabler
12
4
2
Ah, life! Who knew it would be like this?
Sometimes the sourdough fails to rise.
Jun 12
•
A.I.Fabler
6
2
1
Homo Economicus explained
The money doesn't even exist; only the debt does.
Jun 7
•
A.I.Fabler
9
2
2
May 2026
Who holds the IOUs?
Will the debt collector ever call, or is that not part of the plot?
May 30
•
A.I.Fabler
11
3
1
Britain is the Future, and the Future is Britain.
No other western nation is so far advanced.
May 15
•
A.I.Fabler
12
7
2
Welcome, but beware
Good intentions can backfire
May 9
•
A.I.Fabler
15
2
1
April 2026
Miscegenation
The utopian ideal that foundered on reality
Apr 27
•
A.I.Fabler
6
1
Britain surrenders
to the European Convention on Human Rights
Apr 15
•
A.I.Fabler
11
12
1
If not the Jews, then who?
Hate screams out for a target, and for approval from others to attack it.
Apr 2
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A.I.Fabler
6
4
© 2026 A.I.Fabler
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