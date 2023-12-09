Let’s talk

Writers of fiction have one constant companion on whom they rely for ideas and stimulation. That companion is their imagination. But where does the imagination get its ideas and stimulation? The answer is, from a keen observation of the present and the past, and by tapping into the ideas and imaginations of others.

That’s why I joined Substack.

Readers of my satirical fiction in the Agenda 2060 Series will know that I cast my imagination into the future and speculate on the (mostly) absurd consequences we could encounter decades from now based on current societal and technology trends. It’s fun and it’s safe, because I won’t live long enough to test my predictions.

But to get to the future we have to survive the present, and sometimes that isn’t always as much fun. Unpicking the present is a daily challenge and occasionally it throws up thoughts that I want to share. This is where I share them.

My author Substack is not a lecture, it is a conversation. Please join the conversation via Comments. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

And to join me in imagining the future, follow me at agenda2060.substack.com

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